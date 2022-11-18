Chavo Guerrero Talks Working With MJF On The Iron Claw, Young Rock Season Three, Dominik Mysterio's WWE Push, More! - Exclusive

Well, there's one wrestler who's actually going to get to act in the movie that made a lot of noise. And of course, I'm talking about MJF. When did you find out MJF was going to be in this movie? Did you have a hand in helping him get cast in this one?

Well, I don't really know on that one yet, to be honest. That's got something between him. He keeps, I think, denying it even though he's been announced. So I can't really talk about that one until it actually happens.

What he said the other day was that he could confirm he is in the movie, but he can't confirm what his role's going to be. A lot of people seem to think he's playing Lance Von Erich, and he wants to be playing pretty close to the vest on that one.

Right. And that's, man, I would love to be able to talk about it, but when the movie comes out, I will definitely talk about. How's that?

That's fine. How is he fitting into the world of Hollywood? It's got to be a little intimidating sharing screen with a guy like Zac Efron and the other stars of this film.

MJF is pretty good at everything he does, so he adapts pretty well. And even if he doesn't know what's going on, he would never let you know that he doesn't know what's going on. He's pretty good at working everybody and anything he does. I'm a fan for sure. I'm a fan of him. And he's a guy that, he knows how to get heat. He knows how to ruffle feathers, and man, I just think this guy's just getting started. He's young, he's going to get better and better.

Do you think that he's got that John Cena, The Rock potential that he seems to be saying he has these days?

I see him more as a Roddy Piper potential. You know how Roddy could just... He was really quick witted. He could really ruffle feathers. And I just saw an old interview of... Because "Territories" are, the Portland episode just aired. So people are posting a lot of old stuff of Roddy because he was all over that Portland episode. And I saw an interview he did, and it was in a Portland news show. Man, he was very straight to the point, antagonistic, keeping kayfabe, but also just was really, he just pushed the envelope better than anybody ever does. Anytime you see Cena or Rock, or Batista for the most part in interviews, they're very PC in a sense. MJF is not. He's more like a Roddy Piper. He ruffles feathers and gets people going. It's cool to see. I love it.

It would be interesting to see a remake of "They Live" featuring MJF. I would buy a ticket for that.

Do you see that comparison between him and Roddy?

How can you not, man? It's right there, it's blatant, right?

It's weird. Roddy was Roddy. He was a different cut from a different mold for sure. And there's only one Roddy Piper. But if I was going to compare MJF to somebody, I would compare him to that as opposed to a John Cena or a Rock or Punk or somebody. He's cut from his own little mold there.