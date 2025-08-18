WWE Raw Results 8/18 - Women's Intercontinental Championship On The Line, Naomi Appears & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on August 18, 2025, coming to you live from the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!

Coming off a successful defense during last Monday's edition of "Raw", Becky Lynch will be putting her Women's Intercontinental Championship once again as she defends against Natalya. After Lynch retained her title against Natalya's ally and mentee Maxxine Dupri last Monday in relatively quick fashion, she blindsided Natalya with a boot to her in the moments that followed the match.

Reigning Women's World Champion Naomi was set to put her title on the line last week against IYO SKY, but hours before she was set to make her defense, WWE had announced that she had not been medically cleared to take part in the match. Following such, Naomi will be making an appearance on tonight's show as she addresses her future.

Speaking of SKY, she came up short to one half of the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and Judgment Day member Roxanne Perez last Monday after her allies Asuka and Kairi Sane appeared at ringside and inadvertently cost her the match. Tonight, SKY has the chance to score a win when she goes head-to-head with Perez's stablemate and the other half of the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez as tensions between SKY, Asuka, and Sane continue to grow.

Not only will Bron Breakker be colliding with Jey Uso in singles competition, but he will also be appearing on tonight's show along with his Vision stablemates Bronson Reed, Paul Heyman, and current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Breakker and Jey came face-to-face with one another last Monday in a post-match brawl that also involved Rollins, Reed, CM Punk, and LA Knight with the latter two men having emerged victorious against Breakker and Reed via disqualification thanks to interference from Rollins.

Additionally, Penta will be competing in the ring for the first time since defeating Grayson Waller on the August 4 episode of "Raw" as he collides with Xavier Woods of New Day.

We are live! The show begins with a video recapping what went down during last Monday's main event.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves then greet audiences at home as The Vision makes their way to the ring.