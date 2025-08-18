WWE Raw Results 8/18 - Women's Intercontinental Championship On The Line, Naomi Appears & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on August 18, 2025, coming to you live from the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
Coming off a successful defense during last Monday's edition of "Raw", Becky Lynch will be putting her Women's Intercontinental Championship once again as she defends against Natalya. After Lynch retained her title against Natalya's ally and mentee Maxxine Dupri last Monday in relatively quick fashion, she blindsided Natalya with a boot to her in the moments that followed the match.
Reigning Women's World Champion Naomi was set to put her title on the line last week against IYO SKY, but hours before she was set to make her defense, WWE had announced that she had not been medically cleared to take part in the match. Following such, Naomi will be making an appearance on tonight's show as she addresses her future.
Speaking of SKY, she came up short to one half of the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and Judgment Day member Roxanne Perez last Monday after her allies Asuka and Kairi Sane appeared at ringside and inadvertently cost her the match. Tonight, SKY has the chance to score a win when she goes head-to-head with Perez's stablemate and the other half of the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez as tensions between SKY, Asuka, and Sane continue to grow.
Not only will Bron Breakker be colliding with Jey Uso in singles competition, but he will also be appearing on tonight's show along with his Vision stablemates Bronson Reed, Paul Heyman, and current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Breakker and Jey came face-to-face with one another last Monday in a post-match brawl that also involved Rollins, Reed, CM Punk, and LA Knight with the latter two men having emerged victorious against Breakker and Reed via disqualification thanks to interference from Rollins.
Additionally, Penta will be competing in the ring for the first time since defeating Grayson Waller on the August 4 episode of "Raw" as he collides with Xavier Woods of New Day.
We are live! The show begins with a video recapping what went down during last Monday's main event.
Michael Cole and Corey Graves then greet audiences at home as The Vision makes their way to the ring.
We Hear From The Vision
Paul Heyman introduces himself and says he's a god in Philadelphia. He says while he doesn't have a statue because he's too humble, he's still the greatest of all time.
Heyman then introduces Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Seth Rollins, but Jey Uso's music cuts him off and he appears in the crowd. He says he's tired of hearing The Vision talk and disrespect his family, then reminds Rollins that he made GUNTHER tap out at WrestleMania 41 to win the World Heavyweight Championship ahead of WWE Clash In Paris. He calls Breakker a puppy dog, but Rollins asks Breakker if he just heard what Jey said. He gets Breakker riled up, and Breakker looks to go after Jey in the crowd. Reed and Rollins hold him back, prompting Heyman to challenge Jey to make his match against Breakker a No Disqualification, No Countout Match. Jey accepts Heyman's challenge, telling him that he was thinking the same thing and officially agreeing to an Extreme Rules Match.
IYO SKY then makes her way to the ring, telling Asuka and Kairi Sane to stay backstage just before she does so. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez follow.
IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez (w/ Roxanne Perez)
The bell rings and SKY looks to take down Rodriguez. Rodriguez stays standing and lands a bodyslam on SKY, then sends her crashing into the mat with a spinning Sidewalk Slam and goes for a pin. SKY kicks out, then lands a dropkick on Rodriguez and gallows it up with a second kick. She looks to take flight to level Rodriguez on the outside, but Perez grabs her ankle. This opens the door for Rodriguez to run over SKY with a clothesline.
Rodriguez delivers a Hammer and Anvil elbow to SKY during the break, then wears her down with a submission hold. SKY escapes by landing a jawbreaker on Rodriguez, but Rodriguez runs SKY over. Rodriguez pins SKY, but SKY kicks out and Rodriguez cinches in another submission on her. She delivers a splash to her in the corner, then fires off alternating back elbows on her.
Back from the break, Rodriguez sets up for the Corkscrew Elbow on SKY. SKY rolls out of the way, then sends Rodriguez crashing out of the ring and lands a dropkick on her knee. She lands a second dropkick on Rodriguez's head, then ascends to the top rope and connects with a missile dropkick on her. SKY looks to land a meteora on Rodriguez, but Rodriguez intercepts her and connects with a Fallaway Slam. She goes for a pin, but SKY kicks out.
SKY lands a jawbreaker on Rodriguez, then lands a double stomp on her chest and ascends to the top rope. She sets up for an Over The Moonsault, but Rodriguez rolls out of the way and turns SKY inside out with a clothesline. She goes for a pin, but SKY kicks out. Rodriguez looks to land a boot on SKY, but SKY rolls her up. Rodriguez kicks out, but SKY hits a Tornado DDT on her out of the corner and flies through the middle rope to level her on the outside.
Rodriguez gets SKY up for the Texana Bomb, but SKY escapes with a hurricanrana. She follows it up with a meteora to Rodriguez, then ascends to the top rope and delivers Over The Moonsault to her for the win.
Winner: IYO SKY
After the match, Perez blindsides SKY. She rains down right hands and left hands on her before Rodriguez joins in. She holds SKY in place, but Rhea Ripley's music hits and she runs down to the ring to come to SKY's aid. SKY lands a missile dropkick on Rodriguez off the top rope, and Ripley delivers a big boot to her that sends her crashing over the top rope and out of the ring.
