Roman Reigns Brawls With Bronson Reed After Paul Heyman Promo Exchange On WWE Raw

Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed aren't scheduled to go one-on-one until Paris, but this feud can no longer be contained. On Monday's special UK-based episode of "WWE Raw," Reigns and Reed gave the Birmingham crowd a taste of their upcoming Clash in Paris match, as egos bubbled over into a full-on brawl during the show's opening segment.

After a lengthy welcome from the British crowd, Reigns began his promo by acknowledging current WWE Undisputed Champion and former rival Cody Rhodes for his warnings about current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Reigns claimed that Rollins and The Vision have taken everything from him, and after an outcry of "F*** you Rollins" from the crowd, Paul Heyman and Bronson Reed made their presence known on the entrance ramp.

Heyman attempted to play into nostalgia, and fondly recalled his time with Reigns, especially over former client Brock Lesnar. Heyman told Reigns he "loved" him, both then and now, before claiming that he wanted to "disrespect" Reigns out of love.

Reed began speaking next, and went to great lengths to discredit Reigns' Samoan heritage. Reed looked down on Reigns' "civilized" Samoan-American ancestors, and claimed that his Samoan-Australian "tribe" was tougher. He claimed that Reigns' Samoan tattoos were inauthentic and paid-for, while his were "earned."

"I'm the Samoan that your dad and uncle warned you about," Reed taunted.

Reigns gave the crowd a disinterested look before claiming that, if Reed was Samoan, then he was Reigns' to own. Reigns extended a mocking invitation for Reed to join him, abandon Heyman and The Vision, and return his shoes. Any olive branch, however, went up in smoke as Reigns stormed Reed. Security tried, and failed, to separate the two men as the segment ended.

Reigns and Reed will clash in singles action Sunday, at Clash in Paris.