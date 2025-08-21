WWE's Bronson Reed Has No Plans To Stop Stealing Shoes

"WWE Raw" stable the Vision has begun to assert its dominance on the brand, with every member establishing layers of their gimmicks with each week. While Seth Rollins is living out his "Visionary" moniker while being the World Heavyweight Champion and Bron Breakker making his Spear the most dominating finisher again, Bronson Reed is leaning into becoming the "Tribal Thief" by stealing the shoes of the "Original Tribal Chief," Roman Reigns.

"I never had the nicest pair of shoes growing up, so I envied people and now I've made it a point that, now that I'm making some cash — I do have the nice pair of shoes every single time that you see me — and now I'm gonna take people's shoes as well," Reed said on the "WWE Raw Recap." When explaining why he specifically chose to steal Reigns' sneakers, Reed simply stated that he saw a moment to "make Superman [into] Clark Kent," clarifying that it's all been a way to humiliate and humble the OTC.

"Taking Roman Reigns' shoes gets me in that main event spot," Reed added. "The thing is, I didn't plan on, again, taking a second pair, but I beat him up, I hit him with a Tsunami, he's on the ground, might as well?" Reed then threatened that he'll keep adding to his collection of stolen OTC shoes, and explained why he didn't procure his third pair this past "RAW." "Paul Heyman told me 'It's on the Tribal Thief's time now,' no longer the Tribal Chief, we're talking about the Thief now; it's my time."

