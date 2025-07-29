Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed Destroy Roman Reigns With Multiple Finishers On WWE Raw

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed stood tall to end "WWE Raw" on Monday after hitting numerous spears and Tsunamis to their SummerSlam opponents, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, to close out the show. Reed was initially set to take on Uso in the main event, but Breakker caused the disqualification by taking out Uso on the outside with a spear.

The heels got Uso back inside the ring and started to beat him down. Reigns' music hit and he ran out to take out Breakker. He attempted to get Reed over his shoulders, but couldn't quite get there. Uso recovered and hit a superkick to Breakker and Reigns hit a Superman punch to Reed. The babyfaces got out of the ring, seemingly looking to hit spears of their own, but were intercepted by a spear to Reigns and a clothesline to Uso.

Reed and Breakker got Uso into the ring once again and Breakker hit him with another spear, followed by a Tsunami by Reed. Reigns attempted to get up to his feet by the commentary desk, but Breakker jumped from the apron to take out Reigns, sending him over the desk. He got Reigns back in the ring to take a Tsunami by Reed.

Breakker hit a double spear on both Reigns and Uso and sent them through the ring barricade. Reed then took off Reigns' sneakers as a trophy, and both men stood tall in the ring with Paul Heyman by their side to end the show. The teams will face off on night one of SummerSlam on Saturday.