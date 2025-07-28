WWE Raw Results 7/28 - Jey Uso Collides With Bronson Reed, World Tag Team Championship On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on July 28, 2025, coming to you live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan!

Roman Reigns will be teaming up with his cousin Jey Uso to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at Night One of WWE SummerSlam on August 2. Before the four men meet in the ring, however, Jey will be going one-on-one with Reed while Reigns will be sharing something on his mind. Reigns found himself involved in a verbal confrontation with Reed, Breakker, and their ally Paul Heyman that eventually turned physical during last Monday's episode of "Raw", with Reed and Breakker gaining the upper hand on Reigns until Jey ran down to the ring to even the odds.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of Judgment Day will be putting the WWE World Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since defeating Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston on the June 30 episode of "Raw" as they defend against LWO's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. Del Toro and Wilde emerged victorious against New Day and The Creed Brothers last Monday in a Triple Threat Tag Team Number One Contenders match to secure their spot in tonight's bout.

Rhea Ripley will be joining forces with Nikki Bella, Stephanie Vaquer, and IYO SKY to square off with reigning Women's World Champion Naomi, Alba Fyre, Piper Niven, and Chelsea Green in an Eight Woman Tag Team Match. Naomi will be defending her title against Ripley and SKY at Night Two of SummerSlam on August 3, while Vaquer and Bella have had their fair share of issues with Green, Niven, and Fyre over the course of the past couple of weeks in a series of encounters with one another that culminated last Monday with the latter three women causing a match between Vaquer and SKY to end in a disqualification.

Additionally, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER and CM Punk are both set to appear on tonight's show ahead of their title match at Night One of SummerSlam.