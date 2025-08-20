Roman Reigns Singles Match Officially Announced For WWE Clash In Paris

WWE Clash in Paris is less than two weeks away, and the card continues to shape up. In a video posted to WWE's X account, Adam Pearce announced that Roman Reigns will face Bronson Reed in a singles match at the premium live event. It'll be Reigns' first one-on-one match since "Raw" premiered on Netflix in January.

The "WWE Raw" General Manager noted that Reigns has been laid out by Reed several times over the past few weeks, taking the former world champion's shoes along the way. According to Pearce, Reigns deserves an opportunity to repay that disrespect, and he'll get it next Sunday in Paris, France.

Reigns has been feuding with Seth Rollins for the better part of this year, with a three-month absence between his loss at WWE WrestleMania 41 and his return ahead of SummerSlam. With Rollins forming a new faction in the wake of WrestleMania, Reigns will now look to take out Rollins' accomplices before moving on to the World Heavyweight Champion himself.

The match announcement shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who watched Monday's episode of "Raw." After helping ensure Bron Breakker didn't interfere in Jey Uso's main event match against Reed, Reigns laid out a challenge against the Australian, with Pearce making it official today.

In addition to Reigns vs. Reed, Rollins will be defending the World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Uso at Clash in Paris. Other matches announced include John Cena vs. Logan Paul and a match between former League of Nations partners Sheamus and Rusev.