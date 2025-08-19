Roman Reigns Helps Jey Uso Win Wild WWE Raw Extreme Rules Main Event In Philadelphia

Roman Reigns helped Jey Uso win against Bron Breakker in an Extreme Rules main event of "WWE Raw" that saw the three other men involved in the Clash in Paris fatal four-way for the World Heavyweight Championship interfere. There were no disqualifications in the match, but that didn't stop The Vision's Bronson Reed from interfering on Bron Breakker's behalf, pulling the referee out of the ring by his shoe.

It was LA Knight to come out to attempt to even the numbers for the babyfaces, but Champion Seth Rollins also appeared to take out Knight. CM Punk followed to chase Rollins back through the crowd, all while the match was still going on. Reigns music hit as Breakker was on the outside of the ring, but instead of coming down the ramp, Reigns appeared behind Breakker and hit him with a spear followed by a Superman Punch.

Reigns got Breakker back in the ring and Uso hit him with a superkick, getting Breakker onto a table set up in the middle of the ring. Uso then climbed to the top rope and sent Breakker crashing through the table with an Uso Splash for the victory.

After the match, Reigns told Reed he would see him in Paris as the broadcast went off the air, seemingly setting up a match between the two.