Seth Rollins To Defend WWE World Title In Four-Way Match At Clash In Paris

In the main event of "WWE Raw," CM Punk begrudgingly teamed with LA Knight against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Knight had interrupted Punk during the opening promo segment by telling him he thinks Punk was screwed by Rollins and deserves a title shot, but Punk screwed Knight out of one last week. He's willing to forget about it if Punk steps aside and lets him defeat Rollins and then Punk can get the first shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.

In the closing moments of the match, Punk was setting up for a GTS on Breakker when Rollins attacked him, causing the match to end. He continued to beat him down until Jey Uso made the save. He took Breakker out with a chair on the ramp. He swung at Rollins, who ducked and rolled out of the ring. Uso exchanged blows with Reed before hitting him in the spine with a chair.

Adam Pearce came out to call Rollins a liar. Instead of being mad at yet another interference, he saw it as an opportunity, an opportunity for the World Championship. He will defend the title at Clash in Paris against Uso, Knight, and Punk in a Fatal Four Way. Following the announcement, Punk and Knight exchanged blows. Uso attempted to separate them and got elbowed by Knight. The Vision took advantage to attack all three men.

Breakker speared Knight and Reed followed with a Tsunami on Uso. Rollins then curbstomped Knight and Uso. Reed and Breaker held Punk in place while the champ yelled in his face that "as long as I breathe, you will never win the title." He then Stomped him before The Vision stood over the babyfaces' collective carcasses.