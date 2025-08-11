WWE Raw Results 8/11 - We Hear From CM Punk, Sami Zayn Collides With Rusev & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on August 11, 2025, coming to you live from the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada!

Although Seth Rollins may have stunned the world when he cashed in his Men's Money In The Bank briefcase to dethrone the newly crowned CM Punk as World Heavyweight Championship, Punk inadvertently helped Rollins retain his World Heavyweight Championship when he caused Rollins' defense against LA Knight to end in a disqualification due to interference on his part. In the moments that followed, a major brawl broke out between Punk, Knight, Roman Reigns, Rollins, and Rollins' allies Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. As the tensions between the two archrivals continue to meteorically be on the rise once again, Punk has something on his mind to share as he opens "Raw" tonight.

Following his win against reigning United States Champion Solo Sikoa this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown", Sami Zayn looks to score another win tonight as he goes one-on-one with Rusev. The two men encountered one another last week when Rusev and Sheamus – who had been brawling with each other backstage throughout the night after a match between them ended in a double countout – interrupted an interview between Zayn and "Raw" interviewer Jackie Redmond.

Maxxine Dupri will be competing in her first match on "Raw" since listing a Women's World Championship Number One Contenders Battle Royal on the November 4, 2024 episode of "Raw" as she collides with reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. Lynch and Dupri came face-to-face in a brief verbal exchange with one another backstage last Monday, with Nikki Bella having made it clear to Lynch that she had her eye on her title in a separate in-ring verbal confrontation.

Additionally, although Naomi was scheduled to defend her Women's World Heavyweight Championship against the aforementioned SKY tonight, WWE announced on their X page earlier today that she had no longer been medically cleared for action.