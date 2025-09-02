Report: Ex-Divas Champ AJ Lee Set For 'Imminent' Return, Match At WWE WrestlePalooza

Former Divas Champion AJ Lee is reportedly headed back to WWE ten years after her retirement from the company to tag with her husband, CM Punk at Wrestlepalooza. According to Fightful Select, WWE is planning to have Lee return to the ring at their first premium live event on ESPN's new streaming service on September 20, and her on-screen return is imminent.

Rumors about Lee's return began swirling on Sunday after Becky Lynch appeared to low blow Punk during her husband, Seth Rollins', fatal four-way World Heavyweight Championship match at Clash in Paris. Rumors ramped up after "WWE Raw" on Monday when Punk told Lynch she'd "be sorry she put her hands on him." The Wrestlepalooza match will reportedly see Punk and Lee take on Rollins and Lynch.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline also reported on Tuesday that WWE was planning the match. Fightful reported over the weekend that there had been pitches internally for Lee to return. It was also heavily implied by Punk on "Raw" when he asked General Manager Adam Pearce where "WWE SmackDown" is on Friday. The blue brand will emanate from Punk's hometown of Chicago, Illinois, where he and his wife reside.

Fightful reported they were told Lee's Wrestlepalooza match "isn't necessarily a one-off," and the company hopes they can do more with her. Staff and talent the outlet spoke with said they hadn't spoken to or seen Lee since she left the company in 2015, but the relationship remained pleasant over the years. There were also a number of women who grew up watching Lee, but never got to work with her, who were shocked her return is reportedly happening, and are very excited.