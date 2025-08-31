Seth Rollins Retains WHC At WWE Clash In Paris With Shocking Outside Interference

Seth Rollins retained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship with a little help in the main event of Clash in Paris.

Rollins was defending his title in four-way also involving CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight, and would be notably without his teammates Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed after they were ejected from the building earlier in the night. Paul Heyman was also out of the picture, having been put to sleep with a guillotine by Roman Reigns earlier in the night. As such, as soon as the bell rang he retreated from the ring as his opponents fought one another, taking advantage of the skirmish to yank Punk beneath the ropes and cast him into the barricade.

The closing stretch saw Rollins seconds away from defeat, having rolled out of Knight's attempted elbow drop through the announcer's desk to send him through it, ran into the ring to catch an Uso spear into a Pedigree; Punk then hit Uso with the GTS, Rollins prevented his pinfall with a curb stomp and saw his obsession take control of him. He grabbed a chair from the outside, hitting further stomps to Uso and Knight for good measure, and set Punk up on it for a final stomp. However, Punk rolled out of the way to see Rollins close his leg in the chair, hoisting him up for the GTS.

However, he was stopped by a masked interfering party, delivering a low blow and allowing Rollins to hit the curb stomp. The masked figure was revealed as Rollins' wife and Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, who had been in the ring earlier tonight to defend her title against Nikki Bella.