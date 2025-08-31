Becky Lynch Retains IC Title Against A Game Nikki Bella With Clean Win At WWE Clash In Paris

Becky Lynch retained the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship over Nikki Bella at Clash in Paris.

Bella was challenging for a title for the first time in seven years, for a title that hadn't even existed prior to her return to the ring this year, with the goal of being a champion for the first time in 10 years. That was quickly revealed to be a tall task, however, after an early burst of offense was neutralized by Lynch who then literally threw Bella around the ringside area.

Lynch's advantage would break at times throughout the bout, with Bella getting the better of a striking exchange and decking Lynch to the floor with a baseball slide. She banged the champion's face against both announcer's desks, returning her to the ring and looking for the Rack Attack 2.0. Lynch avoided that move but found herself trapped in the Fearless Lock and caught with her own Manhandle Slam for a near-fall. Bella then locked in the Disarm-her to Lynch, but the champion managed to maneuver into a pinfall to steal the victory and survive with her title.

Lynch has now made six title defenses in 85 days since capturing the Intercontinental title from Lyra Valkyria at Money in the Bank.