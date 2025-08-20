WWE Wrestlepalooza Announced For September 20 In Indianapolis, First PLE On ESPN

While AEW fans will be gathering in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, for All Out, WWE fans will be gathering in Indianapolis, IN, for WWE Wrestlepalooza, the long-rumored counter-programming to AEW's PPV.

WWE announced that Wrestlepalooza will take place on September 20 in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Pacers. The show will be the first WWE PLE to be broadcast on ESPN's DTC service, as the company's PLE deal with Peacock is set to expire after the upcoming Clash In Paris event. The service is set to begin broadcasts on August 21. ESPN will also broadcast the PLEs on its linear platforms.

There are no matches confirmed for the event so far, but John Cena, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and CM Punk are advertised for the event. Backstage rumors have suggested the event would be where John Cena would wrestle Brock Lesnar, following Lesnar's surprise return at SummerSlam earlier this month. Cena is set to face Logan Paul at the upcoming Clash In Paris event, which will be the last WWE main roster PLE to air on Peacock. While the main roster PLEs are moving to ESPN DTC, Peacock will remain the home for WWE NXT PLEs in the future.

Wrestlepalooza was originally the name for special events in Extreme Championship Wrestling, with the last Wrestlepalooza taking place in 2000. ECW was eventually purchased by WWE after it shut down in 2001. WWE has already used WCW PPV names like Starrcade, The Great American Bash, and Halloween Havoc for special events, but this marks the first time WWE has used an ECW PPV name for a WWE show.