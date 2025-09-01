John Cena Reflects On Final WWE Match In Europe

The remaining dates on John Cena's retirement tour are dwindling, and the future WWE Hall of Famer wrestled his last match in Europe at Clash in Paris on Sunday. Cena got a victory over Logan Paul in an impressive match where he pulled out multiple finishers, both his own, and of others he respects within the business. During the post-show, in the ring with Big E and Jackie Redmond, "The Leader of the Cenation" reflected on his time in front of European crowds throughout his career.

"We owe everything to the audience, and to have the audience grow over the years, I mean you gotta remember, when I started this whirlwind experience in '02, we had a lot of superstars walk away," Cena said. "We had a lot of injuries... We were pretty lean in some of those towns and they weren't as loud as this and they weren't as excited. But, [this is] a place we could always come where fans would just flock in droves and fill us with excitement... So to be back here is something special."

Cena said he heard from the guys in the locker room that the "best crowd in the world" was in Lyon, France. He said he couldn't believe it until he experienced all the electricity, which he said was on a different level. He said Clash in Paris felt like WrestleMania.

"This is an arena, but it's also a stadium and the energy in here is crazy and the fans understand and they're interactive," he said. "It's amazing, man. it's amazing."

Cena has nine dates left on his farewell tour after his victory over Paul. The win also elevated him to 99 wins on pay-per-view/premium live events. Cena's next big match is set to take place at Wrestlepalooza, but his opponent has not yet been made official.