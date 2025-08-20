WWE SNME Moving From NBC Broadcast To Peacock Streaming As PLEs Decamp Early For ESPN

After WWE and ESPN dominated Wednesday's wrestling headlines by announcing the new September 20 Wrestlepalooza show as the first PLE of their collaboration, many questions had yet to be answered in the immediate aftermath. Reports from The Hollywood Reporter and Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp quickly began to drop regarding WWE's continued relationship with Peacock despite the ESPN deal for WWE PLEs, and before the day was over, WWE and Peacock themselves had made it official.

In a press release late Wednesday, WWE and Peacock announced details of a new partnership which will see the streaming service continue to carry a good deal of WWE content. Peacock's biggest pick-up is "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event," which had been broadcast on NBC television but will now stream on the platform four times per year. That means Peacock will be the place to go for anyone looking to watch John Cena's last match on December 13.

The press release also provided an update on WWE's massive content library, which will continue to stream on Peacock until the end of 2025. It's unknown what will happen to the library after that, though reports have previously indicated it could eventually be migrated to YouTube. Peacock will also continue to serve as the home of "WWE NXT" PLEs, which were not included in the ESPN deal, through March 2026. Fans with a Peacock subscription will still be able to watch "WWE SmackDown" the day after it airs on USA Network.

Notably, the Hollywood Reporter article revealed that Peacock allowed the ESPN deal to go through ahead of schedule, on the grounds that WWE had 'fulfilled its Peacock tally early' by splitting both WrestleMania and SummerSlam into two nights.