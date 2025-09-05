Dave Meltzer Has 'Confirmed' That AJ Lee Will Be At Upcoming WWE PLE

Over the past two weeks and after two interactions between Becky Lynch and CM Punk, fans have all become adamant that the "Second City Saint's" wife, AJ Lee, is set for a return to WWE. A seemingly automated response from the official WWEShop X account further exacerbated rumors this week, but according to a report from the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," it seems like there is some truth to the speculation.

In his report, Dave Meltzer summarized the events between Seth Rollins and Punk lately, noting how things have been heating up since Lynch involved herself, expressing how it all opens the door for AJ. "On Raw, they made it clear Punk would be at the 9/5 Smackdown show in Chicago. The expectation is Lee will return at that show," he wrote. "Even if not, it has been confirmed to that Punk & Lee vs. Rollins & Lynch will be on the 9/20 Wrestlepalooza show in Indianapolis. The show currently has 9,204 tickets out. The secondary market get in price is $204."

Despite this, it remains to be seen just how involved AJ will be in the ring if the rumors turn out to be true. In the past, while Punk has admitted that he'd love for his wife to return to WWE because he's simply her biggest fan, he wasn't confident that she'd be back as a competitor. Additionally, AJ has personally expressed the desire to stay outside of the ring due to her late-career injury, and explained that her neck was hurt so bad that she thought she was paralyzed.