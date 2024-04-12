WWE Star CM Punk Addresses Potential Of Wife AJ Lee Returning To TV

WWE's CM Punk has talked about his wife and former WWE star AJ Lee's potential return to the company in the future.

During his appearance on Ariel Helwani's "The MMA Hour" before WrestleMania 40, Punk was asked if his wife, AJ Lee, would ever return to WWE.

"Probably not," said the WWE star about his wife potentially returning. "I think there is [an open door for Lee's return to WWE]. Selfishly, I would love it, I'm her biggest fan. I love everything she does."

Punk, who has mentioned his wife a few times in WWE promos since his return, said that him talking about her on-screen may be a way of foreshadowing her return to the company. He stated how the people he mentioned in his iconic Pipebomb eventually made their way on-screen, joking that he's "the giver of all things."

Later in the interview, the "Second City Saint" spoke affectionately about his love for his wife, revealing that the greatest thing he's done in his life is asking her to marry him. He further revealed that he asked her to marry him again, ten years after he asked her the first time.

Lee, who left WWE in 2015 and announced her retirement from pro wrestling, has remained involved in the business in recent years. She first served as an executive producer for the WOW – Women of Wrestling promotion and later appeared in the pro wrestling-based show "Heels," which also featured Punk. Over the years, Lee has rejected the possibility of returning to the ring and has stated that a neck injury she suffered at the end of her WWE career scared her away from considering a return.