AJ Mendez's Women Of Wrestling Contract Set To Expire At The End Of WOW's TV Season

AJ Mendez may have been out of the wrestling ring for over eight years, but there remains a genuine buzz around any potential comeback for the former WWE standout. The former AJ Lee left the company in 2015 and has been out of action ever since, turning her attention to other projects including acting and writing.

Most recently, the 36-year-old has been working with WOW (Women of Wrestling) in a commentary and backstage role after signing with the brand in 2021. But with her contract expiring at the end of the current season, Mendez announced on her Instagram stories that she would be moving on.

"As my season-long contract with @WOWSuperheroes winds down, I wanna thank the ladies for welcoming me into their locker room, our hair and makeup talk sessions and constantly inspiring me with their hard work, talent, and genuine camaraderie," she said. "I'll try to come back and play sometime in the future! I hope all you fans keep watching next season to support these incredible athletes and stars of tomorrow."

With her contract expiring with WOW, the potential for Mendez to move to another pro wrestling promotion is certainly on the table, with an obvious connection in AEW given her husband CM Punk's status within the company. Despite the hopes from a large contingent of wrestling fans that Mendez will return, the multi-time WWE Divas Champion has continued to reiterate her retirement from in-ring competition.

Punk re-shared his wife's announcement via his own social media with the caption "my smart wife." Mendez will also be part of the cast for the new season of "Heels," with her debut on the popular drama show expected in the coming weeks alongside both Punk and Stephen Amell.