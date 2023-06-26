CM Punk's Wife AJ Mendez Joins Him For Heels Season 2

AJ Mendez (known as AJ Lee during her time in WWE) might be retired from professional wrestling, but her acting career is only just getting started. The 36-year-old hasn't competed inside the ring for over eight years, with WWE tenure coming to a close in March 2015 after a historic run with the company. Mendez has continued to be a creative influence away from wrestling however, moving into both writing and acting, as well as working for Women Of Wrestling (WOW) as an executive producer and color commentator. Her latest role will excite many pro wrestling fans, with Mendez officially unveiled as the newest addition to the upcoming season of "Heels", starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig, via the show's official Twitter account.

Those familiar with the show will also be aware that Mendez's husband, former AEW World Champion CM Punk, played a prominent role in the debut season of the Starz drama as the character "Ricky Rabies" and will be returning. The show revolves around a small-town independent wrestling promotion run by Jack Spade (Amell), with Punk quick to add some humor in the comment section of the show's official Instagram post containing his wife's reveal.

"Booooooy if I don't know that look..." he said.

Amell, who also has a history in pro wrestling as an in-ring competitor, will return as the lead for the show and has attracted another close friend to the cast. Josh Segarra, who is most well-known for his role as Adrian Chase and Prometheus on the hit DC series "Arrow" opposite Amell, was also confirmed in the same social media post.

The second season of "Heels" will begin on July 28th.