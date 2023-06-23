Conflicting Reports On CM Punk's 'Counterfeit Bucks' Line From AEW Collision Promo

It's been less than a week since CM Punk made his return with the debut of "AEW Collision," and already the former world champion's presence is making an impact in a number of different ways. The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter features a report from journalist Dave Meltzer that states Punk's "counterfeit bucks" line, clearly a reference to the Young Bucks, was not cleared by both sides, despite previous reports seeming to state the contrary.

Earlier in the week, Meltzer wrote a daily update, claiming that the line in question was approved by management. It's unclear who in management Meltzer was referencing, but it's important to note that both Matt and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks hold an Executive Vice President role in the company.

According to today's Wrestling Observer update, however, Punk's promo "led to a lot of frustration" behind the scenes. Both Jacksons, as well as Kenny Omega, are seemingly unable to respond for legal reasons, which indicates that all sides signed a non-disclosure agreement regarding last year's backstage conflict.

Last Saturday's "Collision" premiere and "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday both took place in Punk's hometown of Chicago. As expected, the "The Voice of the Voiceless" received an outstanding reaction from the crowd on both nights. While Omega, the Young Bucks, and "Hangman" Adam Page appeared in a pre-taped segment on "Dynamite," no members of The Elite were in Chicago.

The source of the internal conflict in AEW between Punk and members of The Elite reportedly stems from Punk's history with Colt Cabana. Punk and Cabana were longtime friends before the pair had a falling out over legal issues. Many in AEW are under the impression Punk asked for Cabana to be removed from the AEW roster — something both Punk and AEW President Tony Khan have denied.