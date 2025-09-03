WWE Potentially Spoiling AJ Lee Return In An Amusing Way

Over the last few days, rumors have been circulating online about the imminent WWE return of AJ Lee. Nothing has been confirmed just yet, but one of WWE's social media accounts may have accidentally let the cat out of the bag (via WrestlePurists on X). In a now-deleted post, the WWEShop account replied to a fan asking about purchasing merch for Lee ahead of Friday's "WWE SmackDown," stating that they intended to have items available for purchase by WWE Wrestlepalooza later this month.

According to the rumors, Lee will perform at Wrestlepalooza in what may or may not be a one-off match. The show will serve as WWE's ESPN debut, as well as the first time one of the company's premium live events will go head-to-head against an AEW pay-per-view. John Cena will wrestle one of his final matches there, with Brock Lesnar as his rumored opponent, and IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer will compete for the vacant Women's World Championship.

While the social media reply seems to confirm Lee's return, it's possible that the account's replies are automated, as most of the other posts encourage users to direct-message the account no matter what their question might be. Still, it's unusual that the reply mentioned Wrestlepalooza and Lee returning to the ring unprompted.

Although she did play a wrestler on the show "Heels," Lee hasn't publicly wrestled since leaving WWE in 2015. Her husband, CM Punk, made his return to the world of pro wrestling in 2021, and later re-joined WWE in 2023. The couple lives in Chicago, Illinois, which happens to be right around where Friday's "SmackDown" takes place.