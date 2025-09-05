WWE SmackDown Results 9/5 - John Cena & Sami Zayn Appear, Damian Priest Faces Aleister Black

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on September 5, 2025, coming to you live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois!

With WWE Clash In Paris now in the rearview mirror, John Cena will be making an appearance on tonight's show as his WWE Farewell Tour continues on. During the August 31 Premium Live Event, Cena emerged victorious against Logan Paul following a series of heated verbal confrontations between the two men.

Sami Zayn dethroned MFT leader Solo Sikoa as United States Champion during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown" with some assistance from Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso to even the odds against MFT, putting an end to his 62 day reign as titleholder in the process. Following such, Zayn will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share.

Damian Priest will be competing in his first televised match since defeating Carmelo Hayes via disqualification on the July 18 episode of "SmackDown" as he goes one-on-one with Aleister Black. Priest and Black have had no shortage of issues over the course of the last several weeks with Black being the one to interfere and give Priest his July 18 win, culminating two weeks ago when then they got into a massive pull apart brawl with one another after Black's scheduled opponent, R–Truth, ended up in the wrong city.

Additionally, CM Punk notably asked "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce where tonight's episode of "SmackDown" was taking place this past Monday after getting into a heated verbal confrontation with Becky Lynch that same night amidst his recent issues with her and reigning World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.