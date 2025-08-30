Sami Zayn Defeats Solo Sikoa, Wins WWE Men's US Title For First Time On SmackDown

Sami Zayn has made his career out of being an underdog, but the odds were truly stacked against him Friday. Surrounded by Sikoa's MFTs, Zayn took the fight to the United States Champion, and in the end, Zayn walked out of Lyon, France, with gold around his waist.

The two men contested Sikoa's United States title in the main event of "WWE SmackDown," and things were heated from the opening bell. Zayn dumped Sikoa to the outside early, only to fake-out a Suicide Dive as Talla Tonga watched on, irate. Sikoa attempted to wear the challenger down with some strikes, but the tenacious Zayn used the ropes to escape and perform a legitimate Suicide Dive to the outside.

The appearance of Jimmy Uso and a returning Jacob Fatu changed the match's complexion almost overnight. Uso appeared in a hoodie to take out JC Mateo and Tonga Loa, while Fatu took advantage with a ringside leap onto Tonga. The two factions brawled outside the ring, leaving Sikoa and Zayn to their all-out warfare.

After a failed Blue Thunder Bomb, dodged Helluva Kick, and failed top-rope Powerbomb, Zayn seemed to be at his wits end. Sikoa nearly put Zayn away with a top-rope Splash of his own, but Zayn kicked out with energy. A dodged Samoan Spike sent Sikoa into the corner, where he was the victim of two Helluva Kicks. Lyon burst to their feet as Zayn pinned Sikoa clean to win his first United States championship.

During Sikoa's 62-day United States title reign, Sikoa successfully defended his title twice: once against Uso, and once in against Fatu in a Steel Cage match. Zayn, a long time member of "WWE Raw," was transferred to "SmackDown" in mid-August. While Zayn has never won the US title prior to Friday, he boasts four title reigns with "Raw's" equivalent Intercontinental Championship.