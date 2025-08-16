Sami Zayn Officially Moves To WWE SmackDown, Tells Solo Sikoa He's Coming For US Title

Sami Zayn is now officially the latest member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster. Zayn went out to the ring to confront United States Champion Solo Sikoa and the MFTs, JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, and Tanga Loa, on Friday, and revealed he was coming after Sikoa, as he's never won the US title in his WWE career.

Before revealing he had jumped brands, Zayn thanked Sikoa for interfering in his match on Monday against Rusev. Zayn said he had been focusing on the World Championship for weeks now, but Sikoa directed his attention elsewhere, to things he had yet to do in WWE. After he told Sikoa he was coming after his gold, Zayn and the champion started brawling, and the MFTs jumped in. Both Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu came out to help Zayn, and a six-man tag team match was set up for the main event of "SmackDown" by General Manager Nick Aldis.

Zayn and Sikoa last faced off on "SmackDown" on August 8 in Zayn's hometown of Montreal in a non-title match where Zayn got the victory. Prior to that, Zayn's most recent "SmackDown" match was a King of the Ring semifinal bout against Randy Orton in June.