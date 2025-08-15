WWE SmackDown Results 8/15 - Drew McIntyre Appears, Alexa Bliss Collides With Piper Niven & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on August 15, 2025, coming to you live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts!

Cody Rhodes and John Cena scored a win over Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul via disqualification during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown". As Cena and Paul brawled with one another to the back in the moments that followed the match, McIntyre blindsided Rhodes with an attack at ringside by hitting Rhodes with his own Undisputed WWE Championship belt and landing a Claymore Kick on him that sent him crashing through the announce desk. Following such events, McIntyre will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share.

One half of the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss will be in action as she collides with Piper Niven of The Secret Hervice. Bliss' tag team partner and the other half of the Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair emerged victorious against Niven's ally Chelsea Green last Friday by sending her crashing into a celebratory cake Bliss had gifted Flair earlier in the night and subsequently locking in the Figure Eight Leg Lock on her.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits will be squaring off with #DIY's Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano in tag team competition. The two teams met one another in a Six Pack TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship at Night Two of WWE SummerSlam on August 3, which was ultimately won by current titleholders Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis of The Wyatt Sicks.

Additionally, after "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis granted him tonight's match last Friday, The Miz will be joining forces with Carmelo Hayes (who was not consulted about the ordeal) for the first time since they defeated R-Truth and LA Knight on the February 21 episode of "SmackDown" as they go head-to-head with Nathan Frazer and Axiom.