Jacob Fatu Hits Moonsault Off Top Of Cage Despite WWE SummerSlam Men's US Title Loss

Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa took to a Steel Cage Match to settle their differences — over gold and over family — and after some lengthy interference from Sikoa's MFTs, Sikoa walked out with the United States Championship SummerSlam Sunday. It seems that Fatu had the last laugh, however, as a daring Moonsault from the cage's crown has now effectively halved the MFTs' standing numbers.

Fatu was all gas, no brakes in the match's opening, but Sikoa weathered Fatu's explosive offense long enough to land choice slams into the chain link cage walls. Sikoa twice called for the cage door to be opened, and both times, Fatu grabbed Sikoa's ankle to prevent his former Bloodline leader from exiting. The lengthy stalemate continued until Fatu found enough strength to stand, which led to Sikoa taking two Moonsaults from the former United States Champion.

JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Talla Tonga were the last people Fatu needed at ringside, but as the MFTs began to surround the caged Fatu, Jimmy Uso appeared to even the playing field. "Big Jim," however was put away by Tonga's bigger size. Sikoa's MFTs then scaled the cage, and Fatu found himself handcuffed to the top. "The Samoan Werewolf" refused to be caged, however, and in an extraordinary feat, ripped the handcuff's chains to free himself. Sikoa continued to crawl towards the cage's exit, Fatu continued to stop him, and the MFTs continued to interfere.

The match ended after Tonga slammed the cage door in Fatu's face, allowing for Sikoa to slip out of the structure and onto the floor. While Sikoa won the match to continue his 37-day reign, he lost Mateo and Loa thanks to a post-match beatdown. Uso tossed Mateo and Loa into the cage, where Fatu flattened both of them with a top-of-the-cage Moonsault to end the night standing tall.