WWE SmackDown Results 9/12 - Drew McIntyre Takes On Randy Orton, WWE Women's Championship On The Line

WWE SmackDown on September 12, 2025, coming to you live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia!

Drew McIntyre will be competing in his first match since he and Logan Paul came up short to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena on the August 8 episode of "SmackDown" as he goes head-to-head with archrival Randy Orton. Not only have the two men have their fair share of issues with one another over the course of the past few weeks culminating in a pair of video messages they sent to one another during last Friday's "SmackDown", but McIntyre and Orton each hold a win over each other in singles competition from the March 28 edition of "SmackDown" and the July 12 edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event respectively.

Tiffany Stratton will be putting the WWE Women's Championship on the line tonight as she defends against Jade Cargill. Cargill previously unsuccessfully challenged Stratton for her title at Night One of WWE SummerSlam on August 2.

United States Champion Sami Zayn brought back the United States Open Challenge last Friday, explaining to John Cena that he looked to honor him in doing so before he gave him the first shot at his title. Cena accepted, but the match that followed ultimately ended in Zayn retaining due to interference when Brock Lesnar delivered F5s to Zayn and Cena before challenging Cena to a match at WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20. Following such events, Zayn will be issuing another United States Open Challenge tonight while Lesnar makes an appearance of his own.

We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home before throwing it to a video of Brock Lesnar's attack on Sami Zayn and John Cena last week.

Lesnar then makes his way to the ring.