WWE SmackDown Results 9/12 - Drew McIntyre Takes On Randy Orton, WWE Women's Championship On The Line
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on September 12, 2025, coming to you live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia!
Drew McIntyre will be competing in his first match since he and Logan Paul came up short to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena on the August 8 episode of "SmackDown" as he goes head-to-head with archrival Randy Orton. Not only have the two men have their fair share of issues with one another over the course of the past few weeks culminating in a pair of video messages they sent to one another during last Friday's "SmackDown", but McIntyre and Orton each hold a win over each other in singles competition from the March 28 edition of "SmackDown" and the July 12 edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event respectively.
Tiffany Stratton will be putting the WWE Women's Championship on the line tonight as she defends against Jade Cargill. Cargill previously unsuccessfully challenged Stratton for her title at Night One of WWE SummerSlam on August 2.
United States Champion Sami Zayn brought back the United States Open Challenge last Friday, explaining to John Cena that he looked to honor him in doing so before he gave him the first shot at his title. Cena accepted, but the match that followed ultimately ended in Zayn retaining due to interference when Brock Lesnar delivered F5s to Zayn and Cena before challenging Cena to a match at WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20. Following such events, Zayn will be issuing another United States Open Challenge tonight while Lesnar makes an appearance of his own.
We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home before throwing it to a video of Brock Lesnar's attack on Sami Zayn and John Cena last week.
Lesnar then makes his way to the ring.
We Hear From Brock Lesnar
Before Lesnar can even say anything, Ron Killings' music hits and he makes his way to the ring. Lesnar tells Killings to shut up, but Killings says he's going to be the first character on WWE television to welcome Lesnar back. He says he used to be scared of Lesnar, but not anymore.
Lesnar tells Killings he has no idea who he is and advises him for having a good reason for being in the ring, but Killings tells Lesnar that he's been disrespecting his hero John Cena and he's here for one reason. Lesnar says he's looking for Cena and asks Killings if he knows where he is, but Killings says he doesn't. Lesnar asks once again why Killings is in the ring again, and Killings reiterates that he wants to defend Cena's honor. Killings tells Lesnar that Cena is built differently now and says he made a kid cry, then says Cena is coming for him and is filled with more hustle, loyalty, respect, and two drops of that kid's tears. Lesnar then hits an F5 on Killings.
We then head backstage, where Sami Zayn extends his open challenge to Rey Fenix. Fenix accepts and the two men shake hands.
Sami Zayn then makes his way to the ring. Rey Fenix follows.
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Rey Fenix for the United States Championship
The bell rings and the two lock up. Zayn delivers a trio of arm drags to Fenix, but Fenix lands an arm drag of his own on Zayn off the top rope. Fenix lands a shoulder on Zayn's midsection, but during the commercial break, Zayn delivers a bodyslam on Fenix. Fenix pins Zayn, but Zayn kicks out and Fenix traps him in a submission hold. He fires off a knee on his midsection and rocks him with a forearm, but Zayn turns Fenix inside out with a clothesline.
Zayn lands a vertical suplex on Fenix, then follows it up with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker during the commercial break. Fenix lands a Tornillo on Zayn on the outside over the top rope, then ascends to the top rope and flies off the top rope to level Zayn with a splash back inside the ring.
Zayn looks to land a Blue Thunder Bomb on Fenix, but Fenix counters into a hurricanrana. He flies off the top rope and looks to land a moonsault, but Zayn rolls out of the way and sets up for the Helluva Kick. Fenix moves out of the way.
During another commercial break, Zayn flies off the top rope but Fenix intercepts him with a superkick. Fenix fires off kicks on Zayn's chest and goes for a pin, but Zayn kicks out. Back from the break, Zayn fires off forearms on Fenix's chest as the pair teeter on the top rope. He gets Fenix up on his shoulders, but Fenix escapes and lands a double stomp on Zayn's spine.
Fenix flies off the top rope with a moonsault to level Zayn, but Zayn catches him with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Fenix looks to fly off the top rope, but Zayn responds with an Exploder to Fenix and follows it up with a Helluva Kick for the win.
Winner (and still): Sami Zayn
Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac