Report: Charlotte Flair Divorced Fellow WWE Star Andrade

On Saturday night, Charlotte Flair made her return at the WWE Royal Rumble, entering the titular match at number 27 and going on to win the whole thing. Ahead of Flair's return to (presumably) "WWE SmackDown" later this week, a report from TMZ has emerged that alleges Flair filed for divorce from fellow WWE star Andrade last year.

According to TMZ, Flair first filed for divorce from Andrade (real name Manuel Oropeza) in June of last year, with a judge authorizing the decision in October. Flair and Andrade were married in May 2022 after first starting their relationship in 2019. The two had dealt with recurring rumors about a break-up but would regularly push back on social media, with Flair confirming that the two were still a couple multiple times during their relationship.

Though Andrade is now back with WWE, he previously requested his release from the promotion in 2021, eventually heading to AEW as well as separate stints with both AAA and CMLL in Mexico. Andrade later departed AEW at the end of 2023 and made his return to WWE in early 2024. Since then, he's feuded against Dominik Mysterio, LA Knight, and most notably against Carmelo Hayes.

As for Flair, she spent the entirety of 2024 on the shelf after tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in December 2023. Her return has been hinted at for months, and during Saturday's Women's Royal Rumble match, Flair eliminated Nia Jax, Piper Nevin, and Michin before outlasting all other competitors to earn a spot at WWE WrestleMania 41.