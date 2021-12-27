WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair confirmed Sunday that she and AEW star Andrade El Idolo are still together.

As seen below, Charlotte and Andrade sent out their holiday greetings via Instagram.

We Wish You A Merry Christmas 🎄🌟Feliz Navidad 🤍

Earlier this month, Raj Giri of WrestlingInc tweeted that “Charlotte Flair and Andrade are still very much together” a few days after reports surfaced of the pro wrestling couple splitting up. Furthemore, Andrade tweeted “fake news” while referrng to Charlotte and their reported break-up.

This past Friday on SmackDown, Flair defeated Toni Storm to successfully retain her title. With no rematch in place for the Day 1 pay-per-view, it appears Flair will be off WWE TV until the first SmackDown of 2022. However, The Queen was seen in action against Sasha Banks at Sunday night’s WWE Supershow at MSG.

Flair and Andrade have been together since early 2019. You can see Charlotte Flair’s Instagram post below.