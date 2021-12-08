AEW star Andrade El Idolo and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair are reportedly still together.

It was recently reported via Bodyslam that Flair and Andrade broke up, a decision that was reportedly not mutual and made by Flair. This report came after Andrade recently un-followed Flair on Instagram, and removed some of their recent photos. The original report noted that the relationship was ended a few weeks back.

In an update, word now is that Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo never broke up. It was reported by Raj Giri of WrestlingInc this past weekend that Flair and Andrade “are still very much together.”

Furthermore, Andrade took to Twitter today and apparently tweeted Flair, without tagging her. He also referred to “fake news” reports.

“Hola! Good morning #Mami F…. Fake News [fist emoji x 3] [skull emoji] #ElIdolo #Andrade,” he wrote.

Andrade often used the “#Mami” hashtag in tweets to Flair.

The post seen above was also published to Instagram today. For what it’s worth, Andrade still is not following Flair on Instagram or Twitter as of this writing, but Flair is following Andrade on both platforms.

Flair and Andrade were engaged to be married at one point after he popped the question on New Year’s Eve 2019, and she said yes. They had been together since early 2019.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Andrade’s full tweet below: