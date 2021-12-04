SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and AEW star Andrade El Idolo have broken up, according to a report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net.

Andrade stopped following Flair on Twitter and Instagram last month, leading to speculation of the wrestling couple possibly splitting up.

Haynes noted that the break-up “did not appear to be mutual” and it was “Charlotte who ended the relationship.”

Although no further details were disclosed as to why the couple ended their relationship, Haynes reported that the couple “are officially done as of a couple of weeks ago.” Haynes cited “multiple sources” to confirm that the wrestling stars are no longer together.

The couple began dating in 2019, and announced that they were engaged to be married in January of 2020, after Andrade proposed on New Year’s Eve.