Same as tonight’s WWE MSG house show, it was announced during the show, that due to COVID, some WWE Superstars would not be there. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was one of the Superstars that missed tonight’s show in Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

In the main event, Sheamus defeated Drew McIntyre in a Tampa Street Fight.

Below are the results:

* Kofi Kingston defeated Sami Zayn

* Xia Li defeated Shotzi Blackheart

* Ridge Holland defeated Mansoor

* The Usos (c) defeated Sheamus & Drew McIntyre (WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match)

* Cesaro & Ricochet defeated The Viking Raiders & Los Lothario

* Happy Corbin defeated Rick Boogs

* Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sasha Banks (Smackdown Women’s Championship Match)

* Sheamus defeated Drew McIntyre (Tampa Street Fight Match)

xia li defeated shotzi at a live event in tampa!#WWETAMPA pic.twitter.com/y3FGhTsCqC — Tiff 🦋 (@Kwadey06gmailc1) December 27, 2021

Sheamus turned on Drew. Should have saw that coming. #WWETAMPA pic.twitter.com/AWJ03AvlWW — Luis Salgado (@World_U_Sleep) December 27, 2021