Several matches that were advertised for tonight’s WWE MSG event have been canceled, according to PWInsider.

The advertised matches, Kevin Owens vs. Big E vs. Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch in steel cage matches won’t be happening because Big E, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair are currently not backstage at Madison Square Garden.

PWInsider was told that WWE is currently working out alternative plans for MSG that include WWE Hall of Famer Edge wrestling as well as Natalya.

As reported earlier, Tommaso Ciampa is set to defend the WWE NXT Championship against Pete Dunne at MSG. The match was reportedly already planned to be added to the WWE Live Holiday Tour events for this week for the RAW-branded shows.

Tonight’s event in Tampa is also expected to see changes to its card. The matches were Drew McIntyre and The New Day vs. Roman Reigns and The Usos and Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks in a Street Fight for the SmackDown Women’s title.

The changes to the WWE Live Holiday tour events are reportedly due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in WWE. PWInsider noted that the RAW brand had been dealing with several COVID-19 positive cases.

Stay tuned for more updates on WWE’s tour events.