An NXT Championship match has been added to tonight’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden.

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will be defending the title against Pete Dunne.

MSG announced via Twitter, “JUST ANNOUNCED: @NXTCiampa defends his #WWENXT Championship against @PeteDunneYxB TONIGHT at #WWEMSG!”

Already scheduled for the show are two cage matches, Becky Lynch will defend the RAW Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair, and Big E will defend the WWE Championship against Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in a triple threat match.

According to the latest from WrestleTix, there are around 5,104 available tickets.

As noted, WWE has done a post-Christmas live event from MSG for years, but they were forced to take a break in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Results from the last time they did a post-Christmas live event in MSG are available here.

