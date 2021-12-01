WWE has announced two Steel Cage matches for their return to Madison Square Garden in New York City.

WWE will return to The World’s Most Famous Arena on Sunday, December 26 for a live event on their annual Holiday Tour. The show will be headlined by Bianca Belair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage, plus Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. WWE Champion Big E in a Steel Cage.

Others advertised for the show are RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Omos, Rey Mysterio, The Miz, The Street Profits and Rhea Ripley, among others.

Tickets and VIP Packages for WWE at MSG are on sale now via this Ticketmaster link.

WWE has ran the post-Christmas live event from MSG for years, but they were forced to take a break in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

