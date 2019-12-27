Thanks to Casey Bradford for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show at Madison Square Garden in New York City:

* RAW Tag Team Champions The War Raiders retained in a Triple Threat over The Street Profits, and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson. Viking Experience on Anderson for the pin

* Drew McIntyre defeated No Way Jose in a squash match. Drew with the Claymore for the pin

* Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio to become the new WWE United States Champion. Huge pop for the title change and for Zelina Vega in her hometown. Andrade with the Hammerlock DDT for the pin. After the match Rey did an in-ring speech to apologize for the crowd and put over NYC

* Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles with the RKO. This match went too long but the end was cool. Gallows and Anderson tried to pull AJ to safety at one point but Erik and Ivar made the save, leading to the end

* RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch retained over Charlotte Flair and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka in a Steel Cage match. Great match, lots of teases, Lynch with the best pop of the night. Lynch reversed the Figure Four and rolled Flair up. No Kairi Sane. Becky spent several minutes after the match posing with fans at ringside

Intermission

* The Street Profits gave merchandise to a young kid who was the fan of the night from social media

* WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth left with the title after a Handicap Match against The Singh Brothers. Samir Singh won the title from Truth but Sunil Singh rolled his brother up for another title change. Truth ended it by winning the title back from Sunil. Lots of comedy during the match and before the match as Truth dedicated it to his childhood hero John Cena. Truth also did the Five Knuckle Shuffle during the match

* The No Holds Barred match between Rusev and Bobby Lashley never happened due to Lana obtaining another order of protection against Rusev. Lana came to the ring ranting about how bad New York City is, how everyone loves her and is jealous of her, how she loves Bobby Lashley. She introduced Lashley and asked him to propose to her again, mentioning over and over about how their wedding is on Monday. Fans hated Lana and loudly booed her for the entire segment, some of the loudest boos I've heard at a wrestling event since 2002. Lana basically issued an open challenge since Rusev was barred from being around her, which led to...

* Ricochet defeated Bobby Lashley

* Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy. Another great match, Black Mass to get the pin

* Seth Rollins defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred main event. Owens interrupted a heel promo from Rollins and from there the fight was on. The Authors of Pain beat Owens back to the match and Rollins got the pin after a Stomp on a table. The three-way beatdown on Owens continued after the match until Samoa Joe's music hit for a loud reaction and he made the save with a kendo stick. Joe put Rollins through a table and stood with Owens to end the show