Former AEW Star Andrade Returns To WWE In Men's Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble is becoming a common place for new or returning stars to make a surprise appearance in WWE and the latest prodigal superstar to return is Andrade El Idolo.

Andrade returned at number 4 in the Royal Rumble and was eventually eliminated by Bronson Reed. It was his third Royal Rumble appearance overall.

The former "WWE NXT" Champion has been in All Elite Wrestling for the last three years, where Andrade was often the source of backstage altercations and troubled grumblings. Andrade's last match was on December 30 at AEW Worlds End, where he lost to Miro. Before that, he took part in the AEW Continental Classic, scoring 9 points in the Blue League, and made some appearances in CMLL. Andrade's contract with AEW expired at the end of the year.

Andrade's return to WWE means that he has been reunited with his wife, former WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.