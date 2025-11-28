Andrade Offers Update On Status Of His WWE Non-Compete & Explains Wellness Violation

Andrade has spoken for the first time about his contract situation with AEW and why he was released by WWE.

The former WWE star, who appeared in AEW in October, quickly disappeared due to a non-compete clause in his WWE deal, which prohibited him from wrestling for a year. In an interview with "TV Azteca Deportes," the Mexican star revealed that he was let go from WWE for using medicines and supplements that were banned under WWE's Wellness Policy. He argued that there are certain medicines that are allowed in Mexico, which aren't in WWE. He also said that his exit from WWE was done in an amicable manner following his Wellness Policy violation.

There have been reports about the length of his non-compete clause — which is why he was pulled from AEW following his return — and Andrade discussed the matter in detail during the interview. He revealed that his WWE contract included a 12-month non-compete clause that was enforced worldwide, which he didn't know existed when he signed the deal with WWE. Andrade believes that his representatives and WWE are closing in on coming to an agreement, which will allow him to get back in the ring. He stated that his lawyers are negotiating with WWE, and he is optimistic that they can find a resolution soon. He hopes he won't have to serve the entire year-long non-compete, of which he said three months have already passed.

Some people associated with the pro wrestling business, such as Eric Bischoff and former WWE star and lawyer David Otunga, have discussed whether Andrade could take WWE to court over the non-compete, a case both believe could go in his favor. However, it appears Andrade is not willing to pursue legal action against WWE, according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer.