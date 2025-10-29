Eric Bischoff Breaks Down Andrade's Legal Situation With WWE & AEW, Offers Advice

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has waded into the Andrade AEW contract situation, and discussed whether it would be wise for AEW to take WWE to court.

Following his return to AEW on October 1, Andrade disappeared from television, with reports later indicating that he has a one-year non-compete clause. Bischoff, on "83 Weeks," explained how non-competes work differently in different states.

"Every judge and every jurisdiction is going to be different," Bischoff said. "Obviously in WWE's case, they're probably using Connecticut as, you know, the state in which these things need to be fought out or Florida, wherever it is. California, for example — good luck enforcing a non-compete in California. Florida, good luck. Alabama, try enforcing that you know, in certain states. You'll get laughed out. A judge won't even talk to you."

He believes that the non-compete can be challenged and Andrade and AEW could win the case. However, he added that most aren't keen to fight it, and his own attorneys have in the past dissuaded him from fighting such cases.

"It really comes down to: do you have the money and the time to challenge it? If you do, you'll probably win. You'll burn a bridge in the process and you'll blow probably 150 to 250 grand in the process, depending on who you are and how hard you have to fight, but you'll probably win. Most people aren't willing to fight it. They'll just ride it out, but it'll get challenged eventually. And I've had attorneys where I wanted to challenge it and I wanted to fight, attorneys that were working for me, just tell me it's not worth it."

Despite his non-compete clause, Andrade is advertised for an upcoming indie show on November 1.