Report: AEW's Andrade Could Be Sidelined Much Longer Than 90 Days Due To WWE Contract
Update 10/16/25, 4:30pm EST: Fightful Select published a report with the specific language from Andrade's contract, which Bryan Alvarez reports is now the standard in WWE deals. See below for the full text.
After a week of speculation, the reason for Andrade's absence on AEW TV was revealed this morning, when F4WOnline and PWInsider separately confirmed it was related to a noncomplete clause in Andrade's WWE contract that WWE chose to enforce after releasing him last month. At the time, it was thought the noncompete could keep Andrade out for the traditional 90 day period most wrestlers face after being let go, even though he wouldn't be paid in that time. As it turns out though, Andrade could face an even longer spell on the sidelines.
PWinsider Elite reports that there is emerging talk in "lucha circles" that this noncompete clause could keep Andrade out for one year. The reason for this "due to breach of his WWE deal when Andrade was terminated," though it is not explained whether the breach was Andrade signing with AEW, or something that caused his WWE release. It was noted that something of this nature could be challenged legally by Andrade, should he choose to do so.
That's not all, as Fightful Select provided some insight from Andrade's point of view, with the luchador believing he was free and clear after his WWE release, as he was not told of any noncompete, and subsequently began taking bookings. Soon after, Andrade's representatives met with Tony Khan during this period, during which an AEW deal was reached, and Andrade and Khan first met again the day Andrade returned to AEW, where he attacked Kenny Omega.
There Is Reportedly No Bad Blood Between AEW And Andrade Despite Situation
As surprising as the story may be to fans and those in AEW, it appears to be just as surprising to people in WWE, with many stating they too believed Andrade was gone from WWE with no strings attached. It was noted that, because of the noncompete, "normal circumstances" could lead to WWE asking Andrade to work WWE dates, but it is believed that would be "undermined" by the wellness violations Andrade reportedly received before his release.
Regarding the legality of this situation and Andrade challenging it, numerous people have suggested that Andrade "has a 'very good lawyer.'" However, it is not clear at this time whether he will be taking action against WWE in order to challenge the noncompete. The situation has drawn comparisons to Brock Lesnar's 2004 departure from WWE, which saw the promotion attempt to hold him to a multi-year noncompete clause. Lesnar challenged it in court and won, allowing him to compete in New Japan Pro Wrestling and later UFC.
It is said the situation with Andrade, along with Kota Ibushi's injury, did cause plans for "Dynamite" and WrestleDream to change, which likely would've seen Andrade continue a program with Omega. However, no bad blood exists between AEW and Andrade, who is said to have remained in "good spirits" throughout this process. While anything can happen, AEW's working plan is to continue to use Andrade as soon as this situation is wrapped up.
One Year Noncompete Clauses Reportedly New Standard In WWE Contracts
As for the noncompete clause in Andrade's contract that could keep him out for over a year, it appears to be something that applies to all WWE wrestlers. F4WOnline's Bryan Alvarez reported this afternoon that all new WWE contracts have a "lengthy noncompete" clause in them, if a wrestler happens to be fired for breaching their contract. What exactly a breach of contract constitutes for WWE, however, remains a mystery.
"We have it confirmed through multiple sources that the new TKO contracts have a clause where if you are fired, there is a one-year non-compete," Alvarez said. "The older contracts had this but it's standard now. This is the hold-up involving Andrade. Very skeptical this would hold up in a legal battle, but it's in the contracts."
Fightful Select subsequently reported they had learned the exact text of the clause, which reads as follows:
"(b) Upon termination of this Agreement by PROMOTER for breach of the terms hereof, WRESTLER shall not work, appear, or perform in any capacity for any professional wrestling, sports entertainment, mixed martial arts and/or ultimate fighting organization, promotion or entity not owned or controlled by PROMOTER (or any affiliated or subsidiary company thereof) in the United States for a period of up to one (1) year from the date of such expiration or termination, as specified by PROMOTER in the notice of termination; provided, however, that if no lesser period is specified by PROMOTER in the notice of termination, such period shall be one (1) year."
Fightful also reports that the contracts include the ensuing follow-up language:
"12.4 In no circumstances, whatsoever, shall either party to this Agreement be liable to the other party for any punitive or exemplary damages; and all such damages, whether arising out of the breach of this Agreement or otherwise, are expressly waived."