Report: AEW's Andrade Could Be Sidelined Much Longer Than 90 Days Due To WWE Contract

After a week of speculation, the reason for Andrade's absence on AEW TV was revealed this morning, when F4WOnline and PWInsider separately confirmed it was related to a noncomplete clause in Andrade's WWE contract that WWE chose to enforce after releasing him last month. At the time, it was thought the noncompete could keep Andrade out for the traditional 90 day period most wrestlers face after being let go, even though he wouldn't be paid in that time. As it turns out though, Andrade could face an even longer spell on the sidelines.

PWinsider Elite reports that there is emerging talk in "lucha circles" that this noncompete clause could keep Andrade out for one year. The reason for this "due to breach of his WWE deal when Andrade was terminated," though it is not explained whether the breach was Andrade signing with AEW, or something that caused his WWE release. It was noted that something of this nature could be challenged legally by Andrade, should he choose to do so.

That's not all, as Fightful Select provided some insight from Andrade's point of view, with the luchador believing he was free and clear after his WWE release, as he was not told of any noncompete, and subsequently began taking bookings. Soon after, Andrade's representatives met with Tony Khan during this period, during which an AEW deal was reached, and Andrade and Khan first met again the day Andrade returned to AEW, where he attacked Kenny Omega.