Andrade 'In Good Spirits' Despite Mysterious AEW Absence

AEW star Andrade's absence from television has got several people in the pro wrestling industry talking, but the Mexican wrestler is apparently in a positive frame of mind through it all.

Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer had recently noted that he has no clue about Andrade's whereabouts, who hasn't made an appearance on AEW television since his return. Now, "Fightful Select" has reported that Andrade is in "good spirits," even though they don't have any insight into the reason for his absence, and that there has been silence regarding his status in AEW. One AEW insider the outlet spoke to said that his time away isn't because of either Andrade or AEW. The report also noted that Andrade has, in fact, signed a contract with AEW.

Following his return, reports emerged that the reason Andrade could debut so quickly following his WWE exit was that he did not have a non-compete clause. Andrade, the report claimed, has been signed to a full-time contract with AEW after being fired by WWE.

Andrade returned to AEW on the October 1 edition of "AEW Dynamite," and he has yet to wrestle in the promotion since coming back. He did, however, wrestle at The Crash promotion in Mexico, two days after his AEW return, winning The Crash Heavyweight title. That match in Tijuana, Mexico, was the last time he stepped into a pro wrestling ring. He was scheduled to appear at a show in Atlanta on October 26, but was removed from the show, and no reason was given for the match getting canceled.