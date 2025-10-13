AEW's Andrade Reportedly Pulled From Lucha Libre Show In Atlanta, No Reason Given

It didn't take long for Andrade to land on his feet after being fired from WWE, as he made a surprise return on the "AEW Dynamite: 6th Anniversary" show, attacking Kenny Omega and joining the Don Callis Family. Just days later, he added some gold around his waist, journeying to Tijuana, Baja California to defeat DMT Azul for The Crash Heavyweight Championship. But since then, Andrade has been nowhere to be seen on AEW TV, and a potential match between him and Omega at WrestleDream will not happen, as Andrade is set to compete in Puerto Rico the same day.

It's not the only potential match of Andrade's that has been removed from the calendar. Taking to X on Monday afternoon, user foos revealed that a scheduled match between Andrade and LA Park, set to take place on October 26 for promotion Mucha Luchas Atlanta, would no longer be taken place. According to foos, no reason was given for why the match wouldn't be happening. It will be replaced by Mascarita Sagrada vs. Demus.

Andrade vs. Park, who many fans may remember as the original La Parka that wrestled in WCW back in the 1990s or for getting fired from MLW in 2022, would've been the first time these two lucha libre stars had ever faced off one on one. However, Park, who has been a long-time rival of Andrade's AEW co-worker, long-time friend, and former LFI stablemate Rush for the last decade, is known for being on bad terms with CMLL, AEW's promotional partner, ever since he last wrestled there in 2019. It remains unclear if that is related to why the Andrade-Park match was called off.