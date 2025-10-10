Scheduling Conflict Axes Potential AEW WrestleDream Match

AEW WrestleDream is just over one week away and the card for the company's next big pay-per-view in St. Louis, Missouri is starting to take shape, but one match that many fans thought would be included on the show looks to be taking place at a later date due to a scheduling conflict.

On the sixth anniversary edition of "AEW Dynamite," former WWE Superstar Andrade made his surprise return to the company, attacking Kenny Omega and aligning himself with The Don Callis Family. It was only natural to assume that a match between Andrade and Omega would be set up for WrestleDream on October 18, but according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Andrade isn't available to appear at the pay-per-view as he is already booked to wrestle for the World Wrestling Council in Puerto Rico.

Andrade will be challenging Xavant for the WWC Universal Championship at the promotion's "Halloween Wrestling Xtravaganza" event, meaning that there will be no way for him to appear at WrestleDream in any capacity. AEW is hosting two more pay-per-views before the end of 2025 in the form of Full Gear and Worlds End, so there is every chance that the grudge match between Andrade and Omega will take place on either one of those shows instead.

Despite not having Andrade or Omega booked for the show, WrestleDream still has a number of high-profile matches to get fans excited. "Timeless" Toni Storm will challenge Kris Statlander for the AEW Women's World Championship, Mark Briscoe will challenge Kyle Fletcher for the AEW TNT Championship, and Brodido will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita. The Young Bucks and the Jurassic Express will fight over $500,000, Hangman Adam Page will defend the AEW Men's World Championship against Samoa Joe, and Darby Allin will look to finally get rid of Jon Moxley for good as they face each other in an "I Quit" match.