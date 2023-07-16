Rush & Park Vs. Psycho & Adonis Ends In Draw, Sets Up AAA TripleMania XXXI Four-Way

AAA's Guerra de Rivalidades ended in chaos on Saturday at AAA TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana. The mini-tournament has featured teams of rivals, competing in the hopes of not participating in a Mask vs. Hair match at TripleMania XXXI: Mexico City.

Sam Adonis teamed with Psycho Clown to take on LA Park and Rush, but the end of the match turned into bedlam, as Psycho Clown low-blowed the referee, Rush hit his tag partner/rival LA Park with a low blow of his own, and then Sam Adonis threw a fireball in the face of Psycho Clown. The whole match was thrown out as a double disqualification, and now all four men will compete in a Hair vs. Mask four-way dance at the August 12 supershow in Arena Mexico. As it stands, the lucha de apuestas is the only announced match for the show.

The tournament that preceded wasn't contested under usual single-elimination rules, as each team had to lose a match to advance. Adonis and Psycho Clown advanced to the match following a loss to Pentagon Jr. and Alberto El Patron in April, while Rush and LA Park advanced through a loss to Blue Demon Jr. and DMT Azul.