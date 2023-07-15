AAA TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana Results - Omega/Vikingo II, Park/Rush Vs. Psycho/Adonis

It's Saturday, and you know what that means; it's time for Wrestling Inc.'s results of Lucha Libre AAA's TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana, coming to you live from Estadio de Los Toros De Tijuana in, you guessed it, Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico.

While it's an AAA event, however, the top matches of the show are crawling with AEW talent, coincidentally on the same night AEW airs "Collision" and "Battle of the Belts." The most notable match is the main event, where Kenny Omega will challenge El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship. The two were scheduled to face off for that same championship in December 2021, when Omega held the title, before the AEW star was forced to relinquish the belt via injury, with Vikingo subsequently winning the vacant title. While this will be the first AAA match between the two, it will be their second encounter, following Omega's victory over Vikingo on "AEW Dynamite" this past March. There will be a bit more AEW flavor to the match as well, as Omega's former manager turned nemesis, Don Callis, has said he will be in Vikingo's corner for this match.

The semi-main event will see another AEW star in Rush, who teams with LA Park to take on Sam Adonis and Psycho Clown. The tag team match is the finals of the Guerra de Rivalidades tournament, with the losing team going onto TripleMania XXXI: Mexico City in August to face each other in a mask vs. hair match. That situation has become secondary to whether or not Rush would even make the show, after he publicly quit AAA last month, only to announce he'd be involved after all earlier this week.

The third main event will see a battle of AEW stars, as Penta El Zero Miedo, going by Pentagon Jr. tonight, takes on QT Marshall in an ambulance match. The first time the ambulance match stip has even been used in AAA, the feud is a result of Marshall tormenting Penta over several months, in apparent retaliation to Penta treating Marshall with disrespect as he and Rey Fenix negotiated new deals with AEW.

The rest of the card will see an Atomicos match between Team Mexico City (Negro Casas, Argenis, Chessman, and Daga) vs. Team Tijuana (Nicho El Millionario, Damian 666, Rey Horus, and Xtreme Tiger), NWA stars Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf teaming with Pagano to battle Aramis, Jack Evans, and Vampiro, a Team Mexico vs. Team World women's trios match, with Dalys, Lady Shani, and Sexy Star (not that one) taking on Viva Van, Natalya Markova,and NWA Women's Champion Kamille, and the annual Copa TripleMania match.