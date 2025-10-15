Dave Meltzer On Andrade's AEW Absence: 'I Know People Who Know But They Won't Tell Me'

AEW star Andrade hasn't featured since his return to the promotion, and no one seems to know why.

Dave Meltzer, on "F4W Online," discussed Don Callis' 62nd birthday segment, where two members of The Don Callis Family, Konosuke Takeshita and Andrade, were absent. While Takeshita's over in Japan, where he recently won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, Meltzer can't explain Andrade's absence.

"I have no answers at all," replied Meltzer when asked why he hasn't been on AEW programming.

Fellow host Bryan Alvarez inquired about Andrade's whereabouts following his return to the promotion and mentioned that one of his upcoming matches against LA Park has been canceled. Meltzer stated that he has no clue. The veteran journalist claimed that those who are aware of Andrade's situation are unwilling to disclose the details to him.

"There's people who know, but they're keeping quiet. They're not telling me, but they know," he said. "So, they forced me to speculate, which I'm not going to do. As far as I know, he's still booked for a show on Saturday in Puerto Rico. We'll find out if he does that show or not. He is challenging for the [WWC] Universal title down there on that day."

Some expected Andrade to face Kenny Omega — whom he attacked following his return — at the upcoming AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view. However, the Mexican star is booked to face Xavant for the WWC Universal title in Puerto Rico on the same day, October 18. Andrade and Meltzer haven't seen eye-to-eye, with the former WWE star lambasting the journalist after the latter questioned Tony Khan's decision to bring him back following his first spell in the promotion. Andrade's last match came on October 3, where he defeated DMT Azul to win the Crash Heavyweight Championship.