Andrade Dresses Down Dave Meltzer Regarding AEW Return

AEW's Andrade has hit back at veteran journalist Dave Meltzer, following the latter's comments about the Mexican star's exit from AEW in 2023.

Andrade returned to AEW on the October 1 edition of "AEW Dynamite." Following his return, Meltzer questioned AEW President Tony Khan's decision to book him with wins in his last few matches. Meltzer noted that Khan usually keeps wrestlers who are leaving the promotion on the sidelines or has them lose, which was not the case with Andrade. The former WWE star hit back at Meltzer, stating that he had a cordial conversation with Khan before his exit and claimed that several of Meltzer's claims are wrong.

"@davemeltzerWON You talk too much sh*t without proof, and Sir, I'll only tell you one thing: when my contract with AEW ended, I personally went man to man to thank MR. TONY KHAN for the opportunity to be in AEW, and that's all I'll tell you. If I wanted to talk more, I would show you that you're wrong about many things. But you keep killing the business! Yo le deseo lo mejor!!" said Andrade.

Andrade faced the likes of Eddie Kingston, Claudio Castagnoli, Brody King, Bryan Danielson, and Daniel Garcia in the final matches of his first run in AEW, defeating Danielson, King, and Garcia — all three victories coming in the Continental Classic tournament. His final AEW match, before his contract with the promotion expired, was against another now-former AEW star, Miro — aka Rusev — who has since returned to WWE.

Andrade was reportedly released by WWE on September 13 following a few wellness policy violations and did not have a non-compete clause, which allowed him to return to AEW last week. The former WWE United States Champion is rumored to have a full-time schedule in AEW.