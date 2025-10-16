Backstage Update On Andrade's Mysterious Absence From AEW Shortly After WWE Release
So far, Andrade's second run with AEW has made more headlines for what he hasn't done than what he has done. Since returning to the promotion by attacking Kenny Omega two weeks ago, Andrade has been M.I.A., hardly being mentioned on AEW TV while also pulling out of independent bookings. And it appears the reason may have finally come to light. On Thursday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez revealed what he had heard regarding Andrade's situation.
"I don't know what's going on with Andrade, but I was told he is not hurt, he didn't get himself fired," Alvarez said. "But apparently, something is up involving his WWE non-compete...That would explain...maybe they [AEW} figured 'Maybe we can get this worked out in time to put the Kenny Omega match on.' But they didn't. I mean, I don't know. But I was given the impression it could be something resolved quickly, or it could be something that might not be resolved for a while. But it's something related to the non-compete."
Alvarez's co-host, Dave Meltzer, noted that had been the unconfirmed rumor going around regarding Andrade's absence prior to today. He speculated that, should a non-compete be the reason, that it would mean Andrade would have to sit out 90 days, and that if WWE decided to enforce a non-compete clause, which both Meltzer and Alvarez said WWE had initially declined to do, Andrade would not be allowed on any wrestling TV.
"That is what I've been hearing, [which] was WWE sent a letter and...they [AEW] obviously didn't know," Meltzer said. "Put it this way; AEW obviously believed that there was no non-compete. There were people who talked to people in WWE who also believed there was no non-compete. But WWE, apparently...that's the story, is that they said he can't do them for 90 days. So he's going to be in AEW...at least most likely."
Andrade Was Reportedly Informed Of 90 Day Non-Compete After Taking Independent Bookings
Following Meltzer and Alvarez's reporting, PWInsider Elite provided more information on Andrade and any non-compete WWE had in place for him. While those within WWE, and Andrade himself, had initially believed Andrade could work anywhere he wanted because he wouldn't receive the 90 days paid most wrestlers receive following their release, the promotion later clarified to him that he would still be unable to work during that time after he began taking independent bookings.
Whether this was a change in direction on WWE's part or miscommunication between them and Andrade is unclear. One person in WWE explained the promotion's philosophy on the matter was to not create an environment, or loophole, where wrestlers could leave due to policy violations, and then be able to compete in another promotion as soon as possible.
Based on that information, it would appear that fans should expect to go without seeing Andrade for a little while. This includes a show in Puerto Rico this weekend where Andrade was scheduled to compete, though it's now expected he will be pulled, and an upcoming show for The Crash in Tijuana. It's unclear what this will mean for Andrade's reign as The Crash Heavyweight Champion, which he won from DMT Azul just days after his AEW return.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription