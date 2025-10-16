Backstage Update On Andrade's Mysterious Absence From AEW Shortly After WWE Release

So far, Andrade's second run with AEW has made more headlines for what he hasn't done than what he has done. Since returning to the promotion by attacking Kenny Omega two weeks ago, Andrade has been M.I.A., hardly being mentioned on AEW TV while also pulling out of independent bookings. And it appears the reason may have finally come to light. On Thursday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez revealed what he had heard regarding Andrade's situation.

"I don't know what's going on with Andrade, but I was told he is not hurt, he didn't get himself fired," Alvarez said. "But apparently, something is up involving his WWE non-compete...That would explain...maybe they [AEW} figured 'Maybe we can get this worked out in time to put the Kenny Omega match on.' But they didn't. I mean, I don't know. But I was given the impression it could be something resolved quickly, or it could be something that might not be resolved for a while. But it's something related to the non-compete."

Alvarez's co-host, Dave Meltzer, noted that had been the unconfirmed rumor going around regarding Andrade's absence prior to today. He speculated that, should a non-compete be the reason, that it would mean Andrade would have to sit out 90 days, and that if WWE decided to enforce a non-compete clause, which both Meltzer and Alvarez said WWE had initially declined to do, Andrade would not be allowed on any wrestling TV.

"That is what I've been hearing, [which] was WWE sent a letter and...they [AEW] obviously didn't know," Meltzer said. "Put it this way; AEW obviously believed that there was no non-compete. There were people who talked to people in WWE who also believed there was no non-compete. But WWE, apparently...that's the story, is that they said he can't do them for 90 days. So he's going to be in AEW...at least most likely."