AEW Star Andrade Announced For US Indie Event Despite Reported WWE Non-Compete Clause

Andrade El Idolo made his return to AEW not too long ago, attacking Kenny Omega and aligning himself with the Don Callis Family. Unfortunately for Andrade and his fans, reports claim that WWE issued a cease and desist, alleging that the promotion and Andrade were breaking his one year non-compete clause. While this has taken him offscreen before he could get started, Andrade doesn't seem to be stepping away from all competition.

Indie promotion Big Time Wrestling recently announced their latest show at the Augusta Civic Center this November 1, heavily with the poster highlighting a meet-and-greet with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. The event also features former WWE star Matt Riddle taking on veteran wrestler PCO in a No Disqualification match, and interestingly advertises Andrade in a match against Donovan Dijak.

According to recent reports, the one year non-compete clause is due to Andrade allegedly breaching his WWE deal, leading to his termination by the promotion. Additionally, the report added that the one year non-compete clause could potentially be taken to court by Andrade if he wanted to challenge it.

At the same time, it was claimed that there was no malicious intent from Andrade, as he simply believed he was free after his WWE release and wasn't aware of any non-compete clauses. The wrestler then proceeded to take on several bookings, like the aforementioned one with BTW, as well as having a sit down with Tony Khan to reach a deal with AEW. Khan has since spoken positively about Andrade, indicating there's no bad blood on AEW's side.